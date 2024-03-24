T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $160.61. 3,546,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

