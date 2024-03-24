Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.11% of CION Investment worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of CION traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 277,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $568.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

