Cooper Financial Group Has $761,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,382,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,601,000 after acquiring an additional 234,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 292,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,289,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,713 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 222,277 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

