SMI Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $72.55. 4,169,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

