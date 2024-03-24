Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $710.56. The stock had a trading volume of 412,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,864. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.33.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.89.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

