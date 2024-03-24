Cooper Financial Group Buys 126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. 2,308,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

