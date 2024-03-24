W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lowered by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

