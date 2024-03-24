Cooper Financial Group Sells 26 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,624.73. 205,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,718. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,574.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,304.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

