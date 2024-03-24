Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,281,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887,470. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

