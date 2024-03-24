Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,385 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 43,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 500,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

