Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 20,467 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after buying an additional 207,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $4,712,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 773,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,955. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

