Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 20,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 28,546,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.