Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.7 %

GPK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

