Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

EIDO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 671,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,320. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

