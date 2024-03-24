Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

