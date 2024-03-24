Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.18. 6,097,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,667. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.