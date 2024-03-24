Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.