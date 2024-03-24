Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 8,959 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,262,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142,516. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

