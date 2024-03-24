Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $889,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 24.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 476,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,844. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 164.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.