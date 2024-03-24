Legato Capital Management LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.32. 128,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7,779.93 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.