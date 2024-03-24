AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 580.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,213 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AudioCodes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

AudioCodes Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.01. 42,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,794. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $412.29 million, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

