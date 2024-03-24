Zhihu (ZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 1,635,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,927. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $436.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zhihu by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,686,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,150 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

