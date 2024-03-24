Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $57.29 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $446.38. 28,253,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.70 and its 200-day moving average is $398.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

