Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.86. 1,514,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

