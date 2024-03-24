Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.98. 23,870,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.