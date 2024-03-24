Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 937,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,283. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

