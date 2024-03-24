Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,260. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.