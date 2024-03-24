HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $185.58 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

