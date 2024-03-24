HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

