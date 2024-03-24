Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 338,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

