HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.03 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,687 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $86.43.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

