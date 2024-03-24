HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.79. 2,581,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

