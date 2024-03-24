HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,738 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

