Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 18,000 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,325,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

