Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.