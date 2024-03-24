Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. 578,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,994. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.53. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.