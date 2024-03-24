Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 8,009 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 10.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $106,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. 983,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.89. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.