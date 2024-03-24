FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,832,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

