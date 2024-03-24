Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $399,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 549.2% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

