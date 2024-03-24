Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 302.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,561 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

