Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $2.95 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after buying an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.41. 769,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.