The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.82. 2,190,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $416.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day moving average of $355.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

