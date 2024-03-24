Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,453,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,463,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.