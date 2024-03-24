Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $823,000 in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Montrose Environmental Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. 120,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

