Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 214,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,432. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

