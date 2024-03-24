Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $840,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.60. 184,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $441.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

