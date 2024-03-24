W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,027.10. 130,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $825.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

