Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.67. 345,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

