Legato Capital Management LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 310,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.