ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 683,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,909. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

